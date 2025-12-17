SMWDC hosts members of Royal Norwegian Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr (left), commander Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), and Royal Norwegian Navy CAPT Lene Dømbe, Deputy Commander of the Norwegian Navy Training Establishment, exchange gifts during a visit to strengthen the U.S.-Norwegian partnership. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.