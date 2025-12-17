Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Norwegian Navy Captain in warfighting exchange.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SAN DIEGO — Dec. 17, 2025 — Rear Admiral T.J. Zerr, Commander of the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), hosted Captain Lene Dømbe, Deputy Commander of the Norwegian Navy Training Establishment, at the SMWDC headquarters this week. The visit underscored the enduring nature of the U.S.-Norway alliance and focused on advancing cooperation between SMWDC and the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Maritime Warfare Centre.

During her time in San Diego, following an official office call with Rear Adm. Zerr, Captain Dømbe toured the Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS), a tenant command of SMWDC’s, as well as the Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer (CIAT).

Leaders from both nations shared information on the missions and current activities of their respective commands, and discussed renewal of the Maritime Information Exchange Memorandum of Agreement between the two nations. The goal is to maintain and improve the tactical warfighting excellence of both countries surface fleets.

The meeting successfully reinforced the importance of continuous partnership, with both commands committing to collaboration at upcoming events.

SMWDC is the Navy’s Warfighting Development Center for Surface Warfare and Mine Warfare. SMWDC's mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet across all domains. SMWDC provides surface warfare tactical expertise and innovative solutions to the fleet through the development and assessment of warfighting doctrine, concepts, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).