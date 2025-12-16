Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Stanley, 85th EIS radar airfield weather systems team chief, and Senior Airman Alexander McMarus-Hecht, 81st Security Forces Squadron entry controller, participate in the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The grappling tournament, hosted by Keesler combatives instructors, helped to reinforce the physical and mental edge Airmen need to remain lethal, adaptable, and ready to fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)