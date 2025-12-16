Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ryan Farley, 479th Flying Training Group student, Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida, and Airman 1st Class Angel Arias, 81st Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, participate in the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The grappling tournament, hosted by Keesler combatives instructors, builds lethal Airmen by sharpening discipline, resilience and the warrior mindset required to dominate in any operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)