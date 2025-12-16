Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victor Umali, 85th Engineer Installation Squadron cable and antennae technician, and Staff Sgt. Troy Stanley, 85th EIS radar airfield weather systems team chief, participate in the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The grappling tournament, hosted by Keesler combatives instructors, helped to reinforce the physical and mental edge Airmen need to remain lethal, adaptable, and ready to fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)