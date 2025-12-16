U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Ryan, 81st Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance trainer, participates in the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The technical skill, mental toughness and controlled aggression displayed during a grappling tournament such as this event directly translate to increase lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9448464
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-BD983-1543
|Resolution:
|3608x2537
|Size:
|805.56 KB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.