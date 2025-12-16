(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The technical skill, mental toughness and controlled aggression displayed during a grappling tournament such as this event directly translate to increase lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9448460
    VIRIN: 251212-F-BD983-1174
    Resolution: 5262x3521
    Size: 1002.44 KB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons
    Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    preparedness
    Keesler Air Force Base
    combative training
    Air Force
    Grappling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery