Airmen grapple in Clash of the Dragons

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Clash of the Dragons at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The technical skill, mental toughness and controlled aggression displayed during a grappling tournament such as this event directly translate to increase lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)