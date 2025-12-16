CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, delivers remarks during an all-hands call as part of a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, December 10, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)