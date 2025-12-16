CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, left, speaks with His Excellency Bader Hood al Mahmood, Undersecretary for Ports and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, as part of a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain that included local meetings with senior host nation officials, December 10, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Hadeel Mohamed)