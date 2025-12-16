CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, center, speaks with Maj. Gen. Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, commander, Royal Bahraini Air Force, right of center, as part of a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain that included local meetings with senior host nation officials, December 9, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Hadeel Mohamed)