CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, center, escorted by Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, right, and senior leaders from NSA Bahrain’s Public Works Department, receives a tour of the installation’s Banz Warehouse complex as part of a visit to NSA Bahrain, December 9, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)