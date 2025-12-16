(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 3 of 5]

    CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, center, escorted by Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, right, and senior leaders from NSA Bahrain’s Public Works Department, receives a tour of the installation’s Banz Warehouse complex as part of a visit to NSA Bahrain, December 9, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    This work, CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

