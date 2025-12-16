CNREURAFCENT Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right of center, and Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, right, speak with Commodore Salah AlDoy, acting deputy commander, Royal Bahraini Naval Force (RBNF), left of center, and senior RBNF leaders as part of a visit to NSA Bahrain that included local meetings with senior host nation officials, December 10, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Hadeel Mohamed)