    USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it transits Puget Sound while returning to Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Dec. 16, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, returns to its homeport of Bremerton following a nine-month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets areas of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:55
    VIRIN: 251216-N-XK462-1071
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz Returns to Homeport

    USS NIMITZ
    CVN 68

