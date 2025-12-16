USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Kevin Scruggs proposes to his fiancee on the pier as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to Bremerton, Dec. 16, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, returns to its homeport of Bremerton following a nine-month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets areas of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Frankie M. Guage)