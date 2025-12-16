Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Kevin Scruggs proposes to his fiancee on the pier as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to Bremerton, Dec. 16, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, returns to its homeport of Bremerton following a nine-month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets areas of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Frankie M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 20:55
|Photo ID:
|9447223
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-IP140-1037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 6], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.