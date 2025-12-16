(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Kevin Scruggs proposes to his fiancee on the pier as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to Bremerton, Dec. 16, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, returns to its homeport of Bremerton following a nine-month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets areas of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Frankie M. Guage)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9447223
    VIRIN: 251216-N-IP140-1037
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 6], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Nimitz

