Nimitz Returns to Homeport

BREMERTON, Wash. – The Nimitz class carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returned to its homeport of Bremerton following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets, Dec. 16.



Nimitz departed Bremerton as the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG), Mar. 21, 2025. The nine months underway included three months in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility and nearly four months in U.S. Central Command. While overseas, NIMCSG worked alongside allies and partners to strengthen relationships and interoperability, deter conflict, and promote regional stability.



“We have traveled more than two thirds of this planet during this nine month deployment, and I cannot overstate the positive impact Nimitz Strike Group has made as part of our mission to maintain peace through strength by sustaining credible deterrence alongside our Allies and Partners,” said Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “With USS Nimitz as our flagship, I am extremely proud of how our Sailors carried forth our Navy’s 250 year legacy of promoting prosperity and security, deterring aggression and protecting the American way of life.”



In 5th fleet, Nimitz supported freedom of navigation in the Arabian Sea, completing four Strait of Hormuz transits. The strike group provided power projection for U.S. Central Command, setting conditions for regional stability and enabling the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Additionally, the strike group supported U.S. Africa Command operations by conducting strikes against ISIS targets in Somalia.



Nimitz also conducted port visits in Bahrain. Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, marking the first visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier to both UAE and Bahrain in over five years. Nimitz and its strike group also engaged in key leader exchanges and interoperability exercises with the Bahrani, Emirati, French, Indian, Malaysian, Omani, Pakistani, Saudi Arabian and Qatari Navies.



While in 7th Fleet, Nimitz supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, providing credible deterrence and reassuring allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region. Nimitz participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 25), strengthening relations with regional partners. The ship also conducted routine port visits in Malaysia and Guam, where the crew participated in key leader engagements, community relations, sporting events and cultural exchanges.



“I am deeply proud of this crew for proving, over nine months of sustained operations at sea, that they are well-trained, fit to fight and ready to win,” said Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz. “These men and women, these world-class warfighters, truly exemplified our Navy’s warrior ethos through their honor, integrity, resilience and relentless commitment to the mission and to each other.”



Nimitz Sailors completed more than 8,500 sorties and 17,000 flight hours, carried out 50 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier and sailed over 82,000 nautical miles combined.



Nimitz Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, embarked staff of CSG 11, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and USS Gridley (DDG 101).



An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.