USS Nimitz Returns to Home Port

U.S. Sailors serving aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) reunite with family after returning to Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Dec. 16, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, returns to its homeport of Bremerton following a nine-month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets areas of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)