Viper Volleyball

A U.S. Airman assigned to Shaw Air Force base sets the ball during a volleyball game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. The game fostered camaraderie, teamwork and morale among service members across multiple squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).