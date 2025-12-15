A U.S. Airman assigned to Shaw Air Force base sets the ball during a volleyball game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. The game fostered camaraderie, teamwork and morale among service members across multiple squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9445471
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-PK737-1152
|Resolution:
|6048x3471
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Volleyball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.