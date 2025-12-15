A U.S. Airman keeps score during a volleyball game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Through physical activity and team-based competition, participants reinforced trust and connection across squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).
This work, Viper Volleyball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts