    Viper Volleyball [Image 2 of 6]

    Viper Volleyball

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman keeps score during a volleyball game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Through physical activity and team-based competition, participants reinforced trust and connection across squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 9445464
    VIRIN: 250813-F-PK737-1194
    Resolution: 3956x2802
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Volleyball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

