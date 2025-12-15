(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen give each other high fives after winning a game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen unit morale and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Volleyball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

