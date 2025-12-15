Viper Volleyball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen give each other high fives after winning a game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen unit morale and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).