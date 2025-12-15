Viper Volleyball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen huddle before their game at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Teamwork is crucial for these Airmen, not only in their game, but in their careers as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).