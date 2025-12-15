U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Lucey, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, provides rear security during a mission in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2025. Security measures help protect aircrews and personnel during operations at forward locations across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9444765
|VIRIN:
|251213-F-XY111-1040
|Resolution:
|5311x2924
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.