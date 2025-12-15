75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Lucey, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, provides rear security during a mission in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2025. Security measures help protect aircrews and personnel during operations at forward locations across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)