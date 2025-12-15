U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Thomas, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly Away Security superintendent, provides perimeter security during a mission in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2025. Fly away security teams protect aircrews and aircraft by providing ground security during operations at austere and forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9444762
|VIRIN:
|251213-F-XY111-1023
|Resolution:
|5814x3164
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.