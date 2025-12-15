75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Thomas, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly Away Security superintendent, provides perimeter security during a mission in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2025. Fly away security teams protect aircrews and aircraft by providing ground security during operations at austere and forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)