75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron fly a C-130J Super Hercules during a mission over East Africa, Dec.13, 2025. The squadron supports U.S. Africa Command by delivering reliable airlift capability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)