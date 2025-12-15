(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron fly a C-130J Super Hercules during a mission over East Africa, Dec.13, 2025. The squadron supports U.S. Africa Command by delivering reliable airlift capability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:47
    Photo ID: 9444763
    VIRIN: 251213-F-XY111-1014
    Resolution: 5867x3904
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa
    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa
    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa
    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa
    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Fly Away Security
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery