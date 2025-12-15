75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ethan Curry, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, reviews a pre-flight checklist during a mission in East Africa, Dec.13, 2025. The 75th EAS generates mission-ready airlift capability through disciplined operations, enabling U.S. Africa Command objectives across a dynamic and geographically dispersed area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
