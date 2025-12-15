Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen unload aircraft maintenance equipment at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 16, 2025 during Buddy Squadron 26-1. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9444756
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-VQ804-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan
