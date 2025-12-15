(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles taxi to parking at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 16, 2025 for Buddy Squadron 26-1. Buddy Squadron offers valuable opportunities for U.S. and ROKAF forces to fly together, exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen relationships that enhance overall interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9444754
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ804-1081
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan
    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan
    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan
    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-15K Slam Eagle
    Buddy Squadron
    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery