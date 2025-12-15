Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The Republic of Korea Air Force 102nd Fighter Squadron arrived at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicked off Dec. 15, 2025.

    Originally known as Buddy Wing, Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. 

    The training offers valuable opportunities for both forces to fly together, exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen relationships that enhance overall interoperability.

    “Buddy Squadron 26-1 builds upon decades of interoperability between the USAF and ROKAF,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot. “These exercises strengthen trust and partnership and improve combat readiness of both squadrons.”

    As with previous iterations, this exercise features knowledge exchange, social events, and air-to-air training between the two forces.

    As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan trains Airmen to be ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula at a moment’s notice. In order to accomplish this goal, integration and collaboration with ROK military partners is paramount.

