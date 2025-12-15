Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, greets Republic of Korea Air Force pilots after landing at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 16, 2025 for Buddy Squadron 26-1. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)