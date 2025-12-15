Buddy Squadron 26-1 kicks off at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle arrives at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 16, 2025 for Buddy Squadron 26-1. Buddy Squadron offers valuable opportunities for U.S. and ROKAF forces to fly together, exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen relationships that enhance overall interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)