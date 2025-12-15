35th FW receives F-35 equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ardo Dia, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron support supervisor, guides Senior Airman Matthew Cline, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loadcrew member, as he delivers cargo on a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to generate and employ advanced airpower capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)