35th FW receives F-35 equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Danis, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron support section chief, checks cargo paperwork at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of projecting airpower and strengthening deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)