35th FW receives F-35 equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cline, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loadcrew member, picks up cargo with a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)