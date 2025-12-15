(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th FW receives F-35 equipment [Image 2 of 4]

    35th FW receives F-35 equipment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Danis, right, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron support section chief, guides Senior Airman Matthew Cline, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loadcrew member, as he loads cargo onto a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to support forward-postured airpower and credible deterrence alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    This work, 35th FW receives F-35 equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    fifth-gen fighter
    13th FGS

