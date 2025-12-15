35th FW receives F-35 equipment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Danis, right, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron support section chief, guides Senior Airman Matthew Cline, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loadcrew member, as he loads cargo onto a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to support forward-postured airpower and credible deterrence alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9444683
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-OS908-1200
|Resolution:
|5851x3893
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
