Strike Group Activates At Army Navy Game 2025

Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, left, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, congratulates future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia as he tours Navy Recruiting Command’s newest mobile mixed-reality recruiting asset, The Strike Group, prior to the 126th Army-Navy Football game at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Dec. 13. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)