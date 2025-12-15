Fans attending Navy Recruiting Command’s newest mobile mixed-reality recruiting asset, The Strike Group, prior to the game in Baltimore, Dec. 13. The Strike Group is a cutting-edge, multi-scenario, mobile mixed-reality experience that represents the latest innovation in the realm of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9444666
|VIRIN:
|251213-N-XB641-1147
|Resolution:
|5015x3337
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Group Activates At Army Navy Game 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.