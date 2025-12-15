Strike Group Activates At Army Navy Game 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A future Sailor from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia tours Navy Recruiting Command’s newest mobile mixed-reality recruiting asset, The Strike Group, prior to the 126th Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Dec. 13. · The Strike Group is a cutting-edge, multi-scenario, mobile mixed-reality experience that represents the latest innovation in the realm of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)