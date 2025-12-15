Futura Sailors Enlist At Army Navy Game 2025

Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia recite the oath of enlistment during the 126th Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Dec. 13. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
