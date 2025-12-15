(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Futura Sailors Enlist At Army Navy Game 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Futura Sailors Enlist At Army Navy Game 2025

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia recite the oath of enlistment during the 126th Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Dec. 13. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 22:32
    VIRIN: 251213-N-XB641-1947
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Futura Sailors Enlist At Army Navy Game 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Strike Group
    Navy Recruiting Command
    U.S. Navy

