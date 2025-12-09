3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Rico Rivero, an engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, right, passes a roof panel during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)