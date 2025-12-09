3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Thompson Timothy Tyrone Jr, an engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, passes a new roof panel during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. The 526th Engineer Construction Company is repairing a 660 square meter roof on an elementary school in the Salamanca community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)