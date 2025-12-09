U.S. Army Sgt. Thompson Timothy Tyrone Jr, an engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, passes a new roof panel during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. The 526th Engineer Construction Company is repairing a 660 square meter roof on an elementary school in the Salamanca community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9440917
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-DL184-1006
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SALAMANCA, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.