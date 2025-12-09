3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, assemble their tools during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. This repair will ensure the school has a safe and waterfree structure for over 230 elementary students to learn and grow for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)