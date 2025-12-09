Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community [Image 1 of 11]

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community

    SALAMANCA, PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, coordinate construction efforts during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. This repair will ensure the school has a safe and waterfree structure for over 230 elementary students to learn and grow for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9440915
    VIRIN: 251212-A-DL184-1003
    Resolution: 6067x4045
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SALAMANCA, PA
    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Interoberability
    3rd Infanatry Divsion
    Panama
    JSCG-P

