U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Culler, an engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, left, carries a roof panel during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9440920
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-DL184-1008
|Resolution:
|5510x3673
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|SALAMANCA, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.