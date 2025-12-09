B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. This takeoff marked the first time a B-1B has departed EAFB in nearly a year, culminating an 11 month runway reconstruction effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 13:06
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
