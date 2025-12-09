B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member descends from a B-1B Lancer after landing on Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. This marked the first time a B-1B has landed at EAFB in 11 months, following a temporary relocation to Grand Forks AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)