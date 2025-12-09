B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member descends from a B-1B Lancer after landing on Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. This marked the first time a B-1B has landed at EAFB in 11 months, following a temporary relocation to Grand Forks AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)
12.03.2025
12.12.2025
|9439445
|251203-F-AQ259-1204
|7223x4815
|4.21 MB
|Location:
ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|0
|0
