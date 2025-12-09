B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing is parked and begins maintenance inspections at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. Critical to the air force’s mission, the B-1B lancer is a pillar of air supremacy, serving as both a global precision strike asset and a symbol of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)