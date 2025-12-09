Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Whitten, 34th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to refuel a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. Serving a vital role, fuel management specialists provide fuel delivery and disbursement to ensure rapid response and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9439446
    VIRIN: 251203-F-AQ259-1230
    Resolution: 5986x4358
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Mooneyham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    U.S. Air Force

