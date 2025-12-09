B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Whitten, 34th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to refuel a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. Serving a vital role, fuel management specialists provide fuel delivery and disbursement to ensure rapid response and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)