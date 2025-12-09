Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 1 of 5]

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing begins post-flight maintenance inspections at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Dec. 3, 2025. Post-flight checks ensure aircraft safety, mission-ready reliability, and enable efficient, uninterrupted operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mooneyham)

    This work, B-1B Lancers return to Ellsworth Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Mooneyham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

