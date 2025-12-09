Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

U.S. Army Sgt. Carson Signer, Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, observes Airmen assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight during UH-60 familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The training enhanced cross-service understanding and readiness for combined mission environments, supporting United States European Command and NATO objectives across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9438723
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-VB704-1061
|Resolution:
|5878x4542
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
