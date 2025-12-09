Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Carson Signer, Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, briefs Airmen assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal during UH-60 familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The brief covered safety features and procedures Airmen may encounter when operating around Army rotary-wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)